Jaden Smith Injury: Expected to be full go by summer

Smith (lower body) is expected to be at 100 percent by summer workouts, per the El Paso Times.

Smith missed the entire 2025 season, but the wideout is expected to be back at full health by the Miners' summer workouts. That means Smith should be a full go at UTEP's ensuing fall camp, and the receiver appears primed to make an impact as long as he can stay healthy. In 2024, he reeled in 21 catches for 177 yards.