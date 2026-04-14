Jadyn Glasser headshot

Jadyn Glasser News: Practicing this spring

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 14, 2026

Glasser (undisclosed) is partaking in spring practice with the Chippewas, per college football writer Andrew E. Graham.

Glasser completed 7-of-9 passes for 78 yards last season in Week 2 against Pitt before he sat out the final 11 games of the year with an injury. However, the quarterback is partaking in spring ball, meaning he's over the ailment and ready for the 2026 campaign.

Jadyn Glasser
Central Michigan
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy college football tools
Sign Up Now