Jaedn Skeete headshot

Jaedn Skeete Injury: Taking cautious approach in spring

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 13, 2026

Skeete (shoulder) is taking a cautious approach to spring ball, Kevin Stone of On3.com reports.

By being cautious, Boston College's team is having Skeete do full-field sprints without contact. The wide receiver is not assured BC's top spot at wide receiver, so once he becomes fully healthy, there will be limited but potentially sufficient time for him to prove himself out wide.

Jaedn Skeete
Boston College
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy college football tools
Sign Up Now