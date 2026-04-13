Jaedn Skeete Injury: Taking cautious approach in spring
Skeete (shoulder) is taking a cautious approach to spring ball, Kevin Stone of On3.com reports.
By being cautious, Boston College's team is having Skeete do full-field sprints without contact. The wide receiver is not assured BC's top spot at wide receiver, so once he becomes fully healthy, there will be limited but potentially sufficient time for him to prove himself out wide.
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