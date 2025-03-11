Jaedn Skeete News: Available for spring

Skeete (undisclosed) is available for Boston College's team practice Tuesday, Trevor Hass of The Boston Globe reports.

Hass publicly commented on Boston College's team practice Tuesday, when the 2025 Eagles began their spring sessions. One participant was Skeete, who looked like a top-three wideout alongside Lewis Bond and Reed Harris. This is welcome news for the soon-to-be junior, far from an elite WR in 2024. However, that year saw the BC sophomore log 18 receptions for 189 yards and one touchdown, so he is not entirely out of his depth while longing to be a top-three wideout.