Jahiem White Injury: Feels positive about knee issue

White (knee) announced that he feels good about his recovery from his knee injury and has been participating in drills in camp in a limited fashion, per Brett Vito of the Denton-Record Chronicle.

White suffered the injury at the beginning of last year's season with West Virginia, appearing in just two games for the Mountaineers. The 5-foot-7 running back was impactful in his short time on the field in 2025, running for 133 yards and three touchdowns on 5.5 YPC across his two appearances. White is likely to be a major contributor for the Mean Green once he works his way onto the field, and though he is likely to continue being limited up until the start of the season, signs are indicating he may be ready to lead the backfield soon.