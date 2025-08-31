White dominated the opportunities out of the backfield with quarterback Nicco Marchiol being the only other player with double-digit carries. White was also the only Mountaineer to score more than one touchdown on the night. It's expected that White will be one of West Virginia's most featured players on a week-to-week basis. Expect him to get double digit carries once again when the team plays at Ohio next week. Ohio nearly knocked off Rutgers in Week 1 and could be sneaky competitive against the Mountaineers.