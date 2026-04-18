Jahsiear Rogers News: Could contribute as a freshman
Rogers is making a strong first impression in Norman and has a chance to contribute as a freshman, per On3.
Rogers is surrounded by plenty of talented receivers in Norman, including Isaiah Sategna, Trell Harris and Parker Livingstone, among many others. Still, the talented freshman appears to have a chance to rise up the depth chart this spring and into the fall, and could become a factor in Oklahoma's passing game early on.
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