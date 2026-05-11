Jahsiear Rogers News: Excels in spring game

Rogers excelled in Oklahoma's spring game, Carson Field of Sports Illustrated reports.

Oklahoma's spring scrimmage saw the team split into two for a game, in which Rogers led his side in receiving despite plentiful options in the Sooner receiver corps. So in spite of his freshman status, perhaps he can compete with OU's more proven receivers for a top spot next season. Still, there needs to be more from Rogers to assure such an opportunity at the start of his collegiate career.