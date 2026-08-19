Jaime Ffrench News: Battling for WR3 position

Ffrench is battling other wide receivers to be the Michigan team's WR3, Clayton Sayfie of On3.com reports.

By transferring colleges from Texas to Michigan, Ffrench aims to log a much better role in 2026. Last year, UT quarterback Arch Manning targeted him only once, so this coming season should not be difficult for the wide receiver to statistically improve, especially with a great role available. Ffrench can be a sleeper breakout should he land WR3 duties.