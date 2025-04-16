College Football
Jaivian Thomas headshot

Jaivian Thomas News: Leaving Berkeley

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 16, 2025

Thomas will enter the transfer portal, per Pete Nakos of On3.com.

Thomas is coming off a breakout year in 2024. The tailback ran for 626 yards and seven touchdowns on 6.3 yards-per-carry, while also catching 11 passes for 91 yards. He'll have two seasons of eligibility remaining, and his departure continues the mass exodus of tailbacks from California.

Jaivian Thomas
 Free Agent
More Stats & News
