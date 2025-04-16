Jaivian Thomas News: Leaving Berkeley
Thomas will enter the transfer portal, per Pete Nakos of On3.com.
Thomas is coming off a breakout year in 2024. The tailback ran for 626 yards and seven touchdowns on 6.3 yards-per-carry, while also catching 11 passes for 91 yards. He'll have two seasons of eligibility remaining, and his departure continues the mass exodus of tailbacks from California.
Jaivian Thomas
Free Agent
