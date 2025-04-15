Jake Garcia News: Entering transfer portal
Garcia is expected to enter the NCAA Transfer Portal, Stephen Igoe of 247Sports.com reports.
Garcia will enter the transfer portal after playing his junior year with ECU as he looks for more playing time. The 6-foot-3 signal-caller completed 109 of 181 passes for 1,426 yards, eight touchdowns and 12 interceptions across six appearances during the 2024 season.
Jake Garcia
Free Agent
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy college football toolsSign Up Now