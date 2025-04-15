College Football
Jake Garcia News: Entering transfer portal

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 15, 2025

Garcia is expected to enter the NCAA Transfer Portal, Stephen Igoe of 247Sports.com reports.

Garcia will enter the transfer portal after playing his junior year with ECU as he looks for more playing time. The 6-foot-3 signal-caller completed 109 of 181 passes for 1,426 yards, eight touchdowns and 12 interceptions across six appearances during the 2024 season.

