Jake Johnson News: Works with first-team offense

Johnson worked with Auburn's first-team offense during the Tigers' spring game, per AL.com.

Johnson caught 16 passes for 149 yards and one touchdown last season at UNC. He now appears primed to hold down the starting role in Auburn's tight end room as a fifth-year senior. His best year came in 2023 with Texas A&M, when he reeled in 24 catches for 235 yards and four touchdowns. His fellow Tigers' tight end Jonathan Echols missed the spring game and could be a challenger in the fall, but Johnson has pole position at the moment.