Retzlaff was previously listed as questionable for Saturday's contest due to an undisclosed injury, but he was able to suit up against FAU. The 6-foot-1 quarterback had a solid outing against the Owls, throwing for 241 yards and a pair of touchdowns before finding the end zone on a one-yard rush in the fourth quarter. Retzlaff has been a productive quarterback for Tulane this season, throwing for 2,195 yards and 12 touchdowns to four interceptions while running for 557 yards and 11 scores on the ground. His next chance will come against Temple next week.