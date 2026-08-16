Ja'Keith Hamilton Injury: Suffers undisclosed injury
Hamilton suffered an undisclosed injury during Saturday's scrimmage, Stephen Igoe of 247Sports.com reports.
By suffering an undisclosed injury in Saturday's scrimmage, Hamilton is questionable for Week 1, when the Pirates will open their regular season at Alabama. East Carolina would mark the wide receiver's first FBS team, as he transferred from FCS side Furman after a terrific 2025.
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