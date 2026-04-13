Jalen Brown Injury: Dismissed from Hogs' program
Brown (leg) has been dismissed from Arkansas' program following his arrest, per WholeHogSports.
Brown was arrested for a misdemeanor charge of hindering the apprehension or prosecution of another person, and new Arkansas head coach quickly kicked him off the team. Brown, who caught 12 passes for 167 yards and a touchdown last season in Fayetteville, is now without a team ahead of his senior season.
Jalen Brown
Free Agent
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