Jalen Brown Injury: Limited through spring ball

Brown (leg) will be limited in Arkansas' spring practice, per On3.

Brown played five games for the Hogs last season and was a staple of their receiving corps, logging 12 catches for 167 yards and two touchdowns before suffering a season-ending leg injury. That ailment appears to still be nagging him, as the receiver remains limited in Arkansas' spring camp. Still, he's reportedly progressing, and there's still plenty of time for him to regain full strength before the season kicks off.