Jalen Brown News: Bids Tallahassee farewell

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 19, 2025

Brown will enter the transfer portal, per Logan B. Robinson of SI.com.

Brown caught eight passes for 75 yards as a redshirt freshman in 2024 with Florida State. The wideout figured to have a solid path to playing time this coming fall, but he'll now hit the portal in search of a new home. The 6-foot-1 receiver, who was previously with LSU, should have three years of eligibility remaining.

