Jalen Brown News: Bids Tallahassee farewell
Brown will enter the transfer portal, per Logan B. Robinson of SI.com.
Brown caught eight passes for 75 yards as a redshirt freshman in 2024 with Florida State. The wideout figured to have a solid path to playing time this coming fall, but he'll now hit the portal in search of a new home. The 6-foot-1 receiver, who was previously with LSU, should have three years of eligibility remaining.
Jalen Brown
Free Agent
