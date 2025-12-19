The senior running back was virtually unstoppable, averaging over 21 yards-per-carry with multiple long runs, including an early 65-yard score that set the tone. This performance capped off a strong season and underlines his role as the centerpiece of WMU's rushing attack. For opponents looking ahead, Buckley's big-play ability and efficiency make him a threat to dominate on the ground whenever the offense commits to tempo and run-heavy scripts. He closed out the season with 171 carries for 829 yards and eight touchdowns along with 12 receptions for 75 yards and one score across 12 games.