Jalen Dupree headshot

Jalen Dupree Injury: Sitting out spring after surgery

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 26, 2026 at 11:23am

Dupree isn't partaking in Kansas' spring practice after undergoing surgery this offseason, per Matt Tait of the Perpetual Sports Network.

Dupree underwent an undisclosed surgery this offseason after his second season at Colorado State. The tailback had a productive year with the Rams in 2025, rushing for 508 yards and two scores while catching 12 passes for 83 yards. He elected to take his talents to Kansas, but is now slightly behind in acclimating to the Jayhawks offense as he's set to miss the entirety of spring ball.

Jalen Dupree
Kansas
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