It was reported that Dupree had claimed the starting job after a strong camp, and that certainly came to fruition Saturday -- the redshirt freshman ran the lead the Rams in rushing attempts, with no other player seeing more than four carries (including Justin Marshall, who did not see a single touch). Dupree looks to set up for a breakout season after rushing for 153 yards on 25 touches in five games as a true freshman last year. He should be poised to build on his Week 1 success next week in CSU's home opener against Northern Colorado.