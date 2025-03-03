Jalen Hale News: Neither out nor limited for spring

Hale (lower leg) is neither out nor limited for Alabama's spring practice, Nick Kelly of AL.com reports.

On Monday, Alabama's head coach Kalen DeBoer listed his players out or limited for the spring. Hale is on Alabama's 2025 roster but not one of the players DeBoer mentioned, suggesting the wideout is available for spring football. Before sitting out 2024, Hale logged a 2023 season that included five receptions for 148 yards (29.6 averaged per reception) and one touchdown.