Jalen Jones News: Makes waves this spring

Jones stood out all spring for Texas Tech and caught a touchdown in the spring game, per 247Sports.

Jones is coming off a tremendous season at FCS Alcorn State, reeling in 51 catches for 1,167 yards and nine touchdowns. The 5-foot-9 wideout reportedly made plays throughout the Red Raiders' spring practice period, and scored in the spring game as an exclamation point. Jones appears primed for a role within Texas Tech's passing game this season.