Macon got his first start of the season against the Minutemen, and he showed out both as a passer and a rusher. While the 6-foot-5 quarterback logged just four pass attempts, he completed three of them for 73 yards and cashed a touchdown. The most impressive part of his performance was on the ground, though, with a rushing score in every quarter but the fourth. Given the dominance and efficiency of the blowout showing from Macon, he'll likely get a start once again next Tuesday against Western Michigan.