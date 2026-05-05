Jalil Hall headshot

Jalil Hall News: Partaking in spring ball

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 5, 2026

Hall (lower leg) is participating in the Boilermakers' spring practice period, per Tom Dienhart of On3.

Hall was lost for the season in early October last fall, cutting his freshman campaign short. The wideout didn't log any stats, however, and has four seasons of eligibility remaining at his disposal. He'll look to climb up the Boilermakers' depth chart this season.

Jalil Hall
Purdue
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