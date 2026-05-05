Jalil Hall News: Partaking in spring ball
Hall (lower leg) is participating in the Boilermakers' spring practice period, per Tom Dienhart of On3.
Hall was lost for the season in early October last fall, cutting his freshman campaign short. The wideout didn't log any stats, however, and has four seasons of eligibility remaining at his disposal. He'll look to climb up the Boilermakers' depth chart this season.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy college football toolsSign Up Now