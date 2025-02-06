College Football
Jalon Daniels headshot

Jalon Daniels Injury: Undergoes knee surgery

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 6, 2025

Daniels recently underwent knee surgery, Jordan Guskey of The Topeka Capital-Journal reports.

Daniels' knee surgery is described as minor, so there is a chance he can participate in Kansas' upcoming spring practice. For now, Daniels will be limited for it though, so he may have to wait until the summer or early fall to get a full workload that can clear his injury tag.

Jalon Daniels
Kansas
