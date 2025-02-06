Jalon Daniels Injury: Undergoes knee surgery
Daniels recently underwent knee surgery, Jordan Guskey of The Topeka Capital-Journal reports.
Daniels' knee surgery is described as minor, so there is a chance he can participate in Kansas' upcoming spring practice. For now, Daniels will be limited for it though, so he may have to wait until the summer or early fall to get a full workload that can clear his injury tag.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy college football toolsSign Up Now