Jalon Daniels Injury: Will be limited during spring

Daniels (knee) will be limited during Kansas' spring practice, Matt Tait of the Perpetual Sports Network reports.

Not even multiple months ago, Daniels underwent knee surgery, a procedure expected to take at least some time to recover from. Considering it, him being limited for the spring should come as no surprise. In fact, Daniels' pace remains the same, with either the summer or fall projected as his hopeful return to full health before Kansas' 2025 season.