Daniels failed to record a single touchdown for the first time since Week 6 at UCF. It's been a tough season for the Jayhawks as they have struggled to find consistent production on the offensive side of the ball. Daniels did briefly exit the game with an injury and back-up QB Cole Ballard threw a touchdown pass to tight end Boden Groen. Kansas is one win shy of being bowl eligible and has one more game against Utah. The Utes were just recently shredded in the ground game, so it's possible Daniels will have more running lanes than usual.