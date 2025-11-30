Daniels ended the season on a low note with three costly interceptions as the Jayhawks fell short one win from being bowl eligible. He was able to post a career-high 2,531 passing yards and 22 touchdowns. However, he did commit nine total turnovers with seven interceptions and two lost fumbles. With his senior season over, it's likely that Daniels will explore professional opportunities and could be a developmental prospect in the NFL. His career was up-and-down at Kansas with injuries and inconsistent play.