After slow start in Miller's return to action a week ago against Georgia, the senior running back bounced back with a big day. Miller recorded the first 100+ yard rushing day from a running back at Alabama in SEC play since 2023 as he went for over 6 yards per carry and found the endzone for a game sealing touchdown. Saturday was by far Alabama's best rushing performance on the season as the offensive line looked much better in run blocking and Miller ripped off several chunks plays after fighting through contact.