Jamal Rule News: Big showing in spring game

Rule accounted for 134 yards and a touchdown on 10 total touches during Nebraska's spring football game, per Ben Beecham of The Daily Nebraskan.

Rule was a major contributor during the spring game, totaling 134 yards to go along with a touchdown on the day. The true freshman accounted for the highlight of the day as well, finding the end zone on a 75-yard score in the second half. With the departure of Emmett Johnson in the offseason, Rule appears to be inserting himself into the Nebraska backfield conversation heading into 2026.