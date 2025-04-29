Jamari Johnson News: Plays in spring game
Johnson (ankle) was active for the spring game, Fox Sports Eugene reports.
Johnson had been dealing with an ankle injury that limited him during the 2024 season but his participation during spring indicates that he has put the injury behind him. The 6-foot-5 tight end totaled 13 receptions for 158 yards and touchdown across seven games for Louisville during last season.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy college football toolsSign Up Now