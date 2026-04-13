Jamarian Samuel News: Scores in spring game

Samuel (undisclosed) scored a touchdown in Georgia Southern's spring game, per the program.

Samuel only played in the first four games of the 2025 season before sitting out with an undisclosed injury the rest of the way. The tailback logged just 12 carries for 87 yards and a score, but is now expected to be one of the Eagles' top backs. Samuel is now healthy and good to go, as evidenced by his participation in Georgia Southern's spring game.