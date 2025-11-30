Wheeler was utilized heavily once again for the Eagles, surpassing 70 yards and being targeted five or more times for the third straight week. The senior pass catcher didn't have much of a role in Eastern Michigan's pass attack early in the season, but his 12-203-1 receiving line in the last two games will put him at 23 catches for 301 yards and two touchdowns this season. With it being his redshirt senior season and his squad not being bowl eligible, Wheeler will now be done playing at the college level.