James Jones News: Likely starter for Week 0

Jones is listed as the starter for Week 0 against Florida State.

Jones drew praise from the coaching staff during the spring, and he'll open the season as the starter in the backfield. Jones, who joined the Aggies in January after spending one season with Delaware State, rushed 98 times for 958 yards and nine touchdowns in 2025 and will see the bulk of the playing time at RB ahead of TJ Washington and Dijon Stanley.