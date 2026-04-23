James Jones News: Shining in spring camp

Jones was labeled as a "special player" by head coach Tony Sanchez, Nick Coppola of Las Cruces Sun-News reports.

Jones, who joined the Aggies in January after spending one season with Delaware State, is clearly making an impression during spring practices. Sanchez said that he has the potential to be as good as any of the other running backs at the program while noting he is a special player. Jones played in 11 games last season and rushed 98 times for 958 yards and nine touchdowns and will now look to make an impact at the Division I level.