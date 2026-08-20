James Laubstein News: Competes with first-team offense

Laubstein took reps with the first-team offense and ran for a touchdown during Thursday's scrimmage, Sean Reider of the Albuquerque Journal reports.

Laubstein's work with the ones is notable given New Mexico's unsettled quarterback situation. His scrimmage usage suggests he remains firmly in the mix for the starting job if Jack Layne isn't ready by Week 1. The quarterback is part of a three-way competition for the job that also involves Toa Fa'avae and Luke Moga. Even if he loses out on the starting gig, he could still be utilized in the rushing game after putting up 359 rushing yards on 59 attempts last season.