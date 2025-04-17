Jamontez Woods News: Entering transfer portal
Woods announced his entry into the NCAA transfer portal via his X account Thursday.
Woods will enter the portal following two seasons with West Florida. The 5-foot-11 running back previously spent two seasons with Troy, running for 261 yards and six touchdowns on 64 total carries. Woods will retain a single year of eligibility at his next destination.
Jamontez Woods
Free Agent
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy college football toolsSign Up Now