Janiran Bonner Injury: Remaining out in spring
Bonner (knee) will be sidelined for Nebraska's spring ball, Mitch Sherman of The Athletic reports.
Bonner tore his ACL in the Cornhuskers' 2025 season opener against Cincinnati. The 6-foot-2 wide receiver will delay his return to the field until at least fall camp, but he'll hopefully be back to full health by then. He finished this past campaign with one catch for four yards.
