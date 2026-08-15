Janiran Bonner News: Works in hybrid role

Bonner is currently working with both the wide receivers and tight ends during Nebraska's fall camp, Sam McKewon of the Omaha World-Herald reports.

Bonner entered Nebraska's fall camp fully healthy, and he is now carving out a unique role as a hybrid weapon as he splits time between the wide receiver and tight end groups. Wide receivers coach Daikiel Shorts noted that the wideout is "basically his own position," which suggests that he could see a versatile role this season in the Cornhuskers' offense. Bonner has seen a limited role in his tenure with Nebraska, so this development might be an opportunity for him to see more involvement in the passing game this season.