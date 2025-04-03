Jaquaize Pettaway News: Making early push for slot role

Pettaway has displayed good speed and route-running ability over the winter and could prove to be the go-to slot option in 2025, Stephen Igoe of 247Sports reports.

Pettaway transferred to East Carolina this offseason from Oklahoma after amassing just five grabs for 87 yards last year with the Sooners. He should have a better chance to claim a regular role with the Pirates in 2025, and he could inherit a role that saw Winston Wright claim 54 catches for 556 yards and eight touchdowns a season ago.