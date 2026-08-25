Jared Curtis News: Not named QB1, will play Week 1

Curtis is not Vanderbilt's starting quarterback Sept. 5 against Austin Peay but will play Week 1, Pete Thamel of ESPN.com reports.

Back in the spring, it was announced that the Vanderbilt team's QB1 position came down to Curtis and Blaze Berlowitz. The competition carried into the fall, and as of Thamel's announcement on Tuesday, Berlowitz is QB1. However, perhaps due to the closeness of the competition and/or Curtis' potential upside, he will play Week 1 off the bench. If both Berlowitz slips and Curtis delivers, perhaps he can win out the QB1 position later in his 2026 season. He joined Vanderbilt as a five-star recruit, a rare recruitment win for the Commodores, especially at quarterback.