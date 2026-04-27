Jared Curtis News: Pushing QB competition into fall

Curtis opened Vanderbilt's spring game as the QB2 but the battle for the starting job appears far from over, per The Vanderbilt Hustler.

Curtis is a five-star freshman gunslinger who many considered to be the top high school arm in his class. He's battling Blaze Berlowitz for the starting gig, and the latter was the backup to Diego Pavia last season and tossed for 121 yards and one touchdown on 9-of-17 passing, notching 81 rushing yards and a touchdown as well. While Berlowitz appears to have the slight upper hand if the season were to start today, Curtis is making things interesting heading into fall camp.