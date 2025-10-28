It was a nice rebound performance from Sagapolutele, who was largely inefficient in the Golden Bears' win over North Carolina. Against the Hokies, he flipped that script by completing 61.5 percent of his passes on 7.3 yards per attempt, but his improved play through the air wasn't enough to get it done and beat Virginia Tech. Sagapolutele has now taken care of the football for two straight games and continues to develop before our eyes, but the stat-sheet-stuffing performances aren't there on a consistent basis quite yet.