Sagapolutele's efficiency dipped against the Tar Heels' defense, as he complete just 53.8 percent of his passes. Still, after a three-interception outing against Duke the week prior, it was vital for the true freshman to bounce back by taking care of the football, and he did exactly that. And while he hasn't been much of a threat running the football, he scored his second rushing touchdown of the year against UNC. Sagapolutele still has yet to throw for less than 200 yards and next, he'll get to face a suspect Virginia Tech defense.