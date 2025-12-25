Sagapolutele had a productive outing against Hawaii, throwing for a season-high 343 yards and a touchdown while adding a rushing score as well. The 6-foot-3 freshman connected with receiver Jacob De Jesus on a 41-yard scoring strike in the first quarter, getting the scoring started on the day before crossing the goal line on a one-yard plunge in the fourth. He thus finished his freshman season with 3,460 yards and 18 touchdowns to nine interceptions through the air while adding four scores on the ground as well. With Cal's season now over, he will have to wait until next fall for his next game action.