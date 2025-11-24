Tibbs posted double-digit targets for the third time this season. With number one wideout Jayce Brown out for the season, it makes sense that Tibbs saw double-digit targets for the first time since Week 6 at Baylor. Tibbs is now the number one wideout for the team and has at least two catches in seven straight games. Kansas State leaned heavily on their run game with great success against Utah as QB Avery Johnson continues to struggle with accuracy. Kansas State has an excellent matchup with Colorado to end the regular season.