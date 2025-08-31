Tibbs, a Purdue transfer, grabbed his first touchdown with the Wildcats. His seven targets tied Jerand Bradley for second on the team as Jayce Brown led the way with an eye-popping 16 targets. It's clear that the Wildcats need to throw the ball more than they have in the past as Avery Johnson surpassed 300 passing yards in a single game for the first time in his career. That sets up well for Tibbs who could have increased opportunities when Brown goes up against tougher cornerbacks. Kansas State will play Army next week.