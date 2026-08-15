Jarriett Buie News: Healthy for fall camp

Buie (undisclosed) is healthy and partaking in Iowa's fall camp, per Pat Harty of HawkFanatic.com

Buie was dealing with an undisclosed injury during the spring that forced him to miss the Hawkeyes' spring game, but in a recent interview, he talked about being healthy for training camp. The wideout was expected to be healthy by fall camp, and he will now look to carve out a role in Iowa's passing game.