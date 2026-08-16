Javin Gordon News: Projected to be RB2

Gordon is projected to be the Volunteers' second-string running back, according to Pete Nakos of On3.com.

Gordon transferred to Tennessee this past offseason after a solid 2025 campaign with Tulane, where he recorded 516 yards and five touchdowns. While returning starter DeSean Bishop is currently ahead of him, Gordon is looking to secure the primary backup role. Even if he settles into that second-string position, he should still see consistent snaps this season in the backfield. In fall camp, he is currently competing against Daune Morris and Hunter Barnes for those backup duties.