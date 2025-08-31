Simpkins was able to suit up in Coastal Carolina's season opener after going through his offseason recovery for the undisclosed injury that sidelined him for the final 10 games of the 2024 regular season. The 5-foot-8 running back was mostly held in check throughout the day, though he found the end zone on an eight-yard run in the third quarter for what would be Coastal's only score of the day. The junior back will hope to be more involved in the offensive gameplan when the Chanticleers take on Charleston Southern on Saturday.